Tiffany Haddish Reveals the Reason She Turned Down Top Five

From Girls Trip and Night School to Like a Boss and The Last O.G., Tiffany Haddish has starred in a number of films and TV shows over the years. Although, there have also been projects that she's turned down.

The 40-year-old actress discussed the roles she's passed on during The Hollywood Reporter's virtual Comedy Actress Roundtable with Elle Fanning, Robin Thede, Jane Levy, Jameela Jamil and Amy Sedaris.

"You know, when I first hit the scene, I was offered a lot of roles where they want you to expose your breasts," Haddish said. "I remember that movie that Chris Rock did [Top Five] and it's like he meets the two girls and they have a threesome and then Cedric [the Entertainer] gets in there and he's supposed to 'blah' all over their faces—just let that baby batter go all up in their face. And it was like, 'Tiffany, they're offering you the role.' And I was like, 'I don't want that role. I'm a stand-up comedian and I don't let people do that in my face in real life, so why would I do it in this movie?' Like, you ought to have a little bit of respect for me, period. God made this face for a reason, and you're not going to disrespect it."