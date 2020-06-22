WELCOME!

The Best Body Butters and Lotions to Keep Your Skin Moisturized All Summer Long

Shop our must-haves from Ulta, Amazon and more.
By Carolin Lehmann Jun 22, 2020
After shaving, odds are that you'll want a really great body butter or lotion to keep your skin moisturized and glowing. Of course, there are endless options out there, and it's tough to know which is best.

Below, 14 of our favorite body butters and lotions with amazing scents and formulations that will keep you moisturized all summer long. Shop our must-haves from Ulta, Amazon and more.

These Top Green Sunscreens Will Have You Covered All Summer Long

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Reviewers are obsessed with this salted caramel, pistachio and vanilla-scented cream that helps tighten your skin. Its secret ingredient is caffeine-rich guaraná.

$45
Sephora

Dove Whipped Macadamia and Rice Milk Body Cream

We're obsessed with the macadamia scent of this whipped body cream. You'll also love the matching body scrub that leaves your skin feeling silky soft.

$8
Amazon

Philosophy Amazing Grace Firming Body Emulsion

You can't go wrong with the feminine scent of Philosophy's Amazing Grace. This body emulsion is firming, leaving you feeling your best.

$42
Sephora

Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Hydrating Body Butter

If you've spent the day out under the rays, go for this after-sun body butter in a tropical coconut scent. The colorful jar alone will leave you in a summery mood.

$9
Amazon

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Moisturizing Body Lotion

A body lotion to match your perfume is always a great bet. We love the feminine and classic scent of Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle.

$55
Sephora

Soap & Glory The Righteous Butter Lotion

If you're obsessed with Soap & Glory's original pink rose and bergamot scent like we are, then you need this body lotion. Its unique ingredients include "shea and cocoa seed butters, sweet almond and rosehip seed oils, aloe vera, vitamin E and a special seaweed-sourced smoother."

$12
Ulta

OGX Extra Creamy + Coconut Miracle Oil Ultra Moisture Lotion

If you've never smelled this coconut body lotion, you're seriously missing out. Its scent is a total compliment magnet and we love pairing it with the matching body wash. And best of all? It's super affordable.

$6
Amazon

Truly Unicorn Fruit Body Butter

If you really want to have fun with it, do not pass up this rainbow, unicorn-themed body butter. Apart from looking amazing, it delivers results thanks to ingredients like acai, matcha and rose water.

$20
Ulta

L'Occitane Almond Smoothing and Beautifying Milk Concentrate

Right this way, almond scent lovers. This "milk concentrate" is firming and smoothing thanks to "almond proteins, a silicium derivative and a new complex combining a walnut seed extract and an almond tightening extract."

$54
Sephora

Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream

If you don't want your body lotion to interfere with the scent of your perfume, opt for an unscented option. You absolutely can't go wrong with Cetaphil's moisturizing cream. It's also great for those with sensitive skin.

$18
Ulta

Moroccanoil Body Butter

This shea butter and argan, olive and avocado oil body butter is scented with the original Moroccanoil fragrance. It promises to be non-greasy.

 

$56
Amazon

Hempz Limited Edition Express Yourself Pride & Passion Fruit Punch Herbal Body Moisturizer

Give back while smelling great with this limited edition passion fruit punch-scented body moisturizer. Part of the proceeds from Hempz' Pride collection go to the Resource Center, an LGBTQ resource organization in northern Texas.

$23
Ulta

Ahava Dead Sea Mineral Botanic Velvet Body Lotion, Hibiscus & Fig

The hibiscus fig scent of this body lotion is super light and fresh for summer. It has a whopping 21 essential minerals to moisturize. 

$28
Amazon

Tarte Sugar Rush Cake Butter Whipped Body Butter

If you're into sweet scents, smell like a cake pop thanks to this whipped body butter. It moisturizes with vitamin E, shea butter and sweet almond oil.

$23
Ulta

