Jean Kennedy Smith, John F. Kennedy's Last Surviving Sibling, Dead at 92

The Kennedy family has lost a beloved member.

Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of late former President John F. Kennedy, has died. The former diplomat was 92 years old and died in Manhattan on Wednesday night, her daughter Kym Smith confirmed to NBC News, noting her mother "lived an amazing life."

That life began in February 1928 as Joseph Kennedy and Rose Kennedy's youngest daughter and the eighth of nine children, which famously included the 35th president of the United States, as well as late former Senators Robert F. Kennedy and Ted Kennedy.

"My parents felt very strongly, my mother in particular, for if you have a happy home, as much is given, much is expected and she made us very conscious that we were very lucky to have a big family that got a long and that we had a payback time and that we should think about what we're gonna do to help others and we absolutely accepted that as certainly fair enough," Jean recalled in 2011.

While she did not run for elected office like some of her siblings, Smith played a supportive role on the campaign trail for her brother John. Many years later in 1993, she was appointed by former President Bill Clinton as U.S. Ambassador to Ireland, a role she fulfilled until her retirement in 1998.