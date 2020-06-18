Nostalgia Alert: The Smurfs Returning to TV With New Nickelodeon Animated Series

The Smurfs are returning to TV.

The characters, which have been around since the 1950s and hit new heights of popularity with a cartoon in America in the 1980s, are returning to the small screen with a new animated series on Nickelodeon.

The new CG-animated series comes from a new deal between Nickelodeon and LAFIG Belgium and IMPS. The show is slated to debut in 2021 in the United States and then internationally. Fan-favorite characters Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty and Clumsy will return for the new episodes "packed with humor, heart and high-stakes action," Nickelodeon said in a press release.