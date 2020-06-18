Netflix's Lenox Hill Docuseries Getting Special Coronavirus Episode

Lenox Hill is back with a special—and incredibly timely—episode. The Netflix docuseries following four doctors in New York City's Lenox Hill hospital premiered June 10 and will drop a new episode on June 24 documenting the coronavirus outbreak in New York City.

The ninth episode features the doctors as they band together in the midst of the global pandemic to treat patients while the city around them begins to shut down. Appropriately titled "Pandemic," the new episode will highlight "the daily sacrifices healthcare heroes have made to provide care on the frontlines of a continuing global crisis," Netflix said.