NeNe Leakes Laughs Off Real Housewives of Atlanta Firing Rumors

NeNe Leakes is laughing off reports claiming that she won't be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 13.
Amid rumors of her firing, the Bravo star took to Twitter on Wednesday night to post a series of laughing emojis. Additionally, NeNe also posted a photo of herself laughing on Instagram, adding the caption, "I can't chileeeeeeee."
So, it appears that NeNe will be back on the show after all. However, after the Georgia Peach abruptly left the RHOA Season 12 virtual reunion, even NeNe admitted her future on the show was up in the air.
"I never know, I quit every week," she dished during a May appearance on E!'s Daily Pop. "It's a very tough show to do. I personally feel that the show has gotten very nasty."
This isn't the first time NeNe and Bravo have parted ways, albeit temporarily. In 2015, the Glee star announced her departure from Real Housewives of Atlanta ahead of Season 8. She would later a return as a full-time castmember for Season 10.
NeNe isn't the only Atlanta housewife to call it quits. On June 16, Eva Marcille told E! News she'd be leaving RHOA to focus on other opportunities.
"I appreciate the bond of friendship that I have made with several of my cast mates, and the strong personal relationships I have cultivated with numerous executives and producers from Bravo and Truly Original," Eva told E! News in a statement on June 16.
"I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided. However, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe what I am hoping to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities," Eva continued. "I look forward to serving my community on the Rickey Smiley morning show and finding ways to be a voice during this transformational time in our country for people of color."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)