Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Why They Won't Raise Kids to "See Color"

Chip and Joanna Gaines are changing the way they're raising their kids after witnessing the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Fixer Upper stars revealed to Uncomfortable Conversations host Emmanuel Acho that up until recently, they were raising their kids to not see "color" when they look at the people around them. However, Jo questioned, "Chip and I were talking and this whole idea of this color blind thing came up and Chip said, 'You know I'm proud I think our kids are colorblind.' And then we started kind of pushing back on that and I think our question to you is ... What's the best way to move forward with this conversation?"

Emmanuel, who has talked to Matthew McConaughey about this topic in recent days, said he believes it's "best" to raise children to see "color." He explained that he thinks "if we don't expose our children to different colors; to different races," then as that person grows up they "won't be able to decipher the difference between a Black man that's a threat and a Black man that's just Black."

Acho added, "I think there's a strength, there's a beauty in seeing color. I don't like the concept of color blindness because colors and cultures are beautiful."