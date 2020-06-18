How Sofi Tukker Have Kept the Music Going Every Day Throughout Quarantine

Global Citizen

That's a question they've been asking themselves a lot as the protests against racial inequality and police brutality began to rise up across the globe in recent weeks. While they did sit out a show on Tuesday, June 2 to show solidarity with the music industry's #TheShowMustBePaused blackout campaign—"We really wanted to give space to Black Lives Matter and not to take up space on that day. We just had a black screen up," Hawley-Weld explained—they've kept performing through the protests. It's a decision they don't take lightly.

As Helpern admitted, "We have been keeping them going, and we have had so many conversations if we should or not. And I think what made us continue doing them throughout all this was that people kept writing in, 'This is when we need it the most. It means so much to us that you're still doing this.' It was such a heavy—and it is still—but it was such a heavy week after George Floyd, and even 10 days after George Floyd. We're trying not to minimize it. There are so many of our friends and people in our community that are out protesting every day, and we wanted to be able to give them a little bit of time to self-care, and release and crack a smile, because we know it is so important. We knew what we were doing is not as important as what is happening in the world outside...It felt minuscule in comparison to what was happening, but we felt it was important to a lot of people and we sort of kept going."