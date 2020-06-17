Fired Police Officer Charged in Connection to Rayshard Brooks' Death

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced on Tuesday afternoon that the two police officers responsible for Rayshard Brooks' death are being formally charged.
At the press conference, which Brooks' wife attended, Howard revealed that officer Garrett Rolfe is facing 11 charges: one count of felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, multiple charges for Atlanta Police Department SOP oath violations and one count for kicking Brooks. Howard said that he recommended no bond for Rolfe in consideration of the "severity of his act" and his "excessive" use of force.
In addition, Rolfe's partner on the scene Devin Brosnan is facing three charges, including aggravated assault for stepping on Brooks' shoulder and two counts for violating his Atlanta PD SOP oath. However, in consideration of Brosnan's willingness to participate as a witness for the state, Howard recommended to the court that he be released on $50,000 bond.
Brosnan is currently on administrative leave, while Rolfe was fired from the department. Both men were asked to turn themselves in by 6 p.m. local time on June 18.
Howard explained that the DA's office, in coordination with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Atlanta Police Department, reached these charges after they looked over witness accounts, surveillance footage, consulted with taser experts and received a preliminary medical autopsy. Howard said that through their investigation they concluded, "Mr. Brooks never presented himself as a threat."
Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by officers Brosnan and Rolfe on Fri., June 12 at a Wendy's parking lot. Rayshard had fallen asleep at the wheel while in the drive-thru line, at which point the two white officers arrived and conducted a field sobriety test, which he failed. According to the GBI, Brooks "resisted" arrest and "obtained one of the officer's Tasers and began to flee from the scene." During a brief pursuit, Brooks turned and pointed the Taser at the officers, at which point Rolfe shot him three times.
It was revealed by Howard in Wednesday's press conference that Rolfe kicked Brooks' body and stated, "Got him." Additionally, Howard said that Brosnan stood on Brooks' shoulder following the shooting. He added that the officers didn't administer medical aid to Brooks for two minutes.
Brooks will be laid to rest in the coming days at a funeral, which will be paid for by Tyler Perry.