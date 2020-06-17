Why Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Being Sued Over "Black Effect"

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have found themselves in a legal situation.

E! News can confirm the Hollywood power couple and musicians are facing a lawsuit from a Jamaican artist claiming she didn't receive credit for her contribution to "Black Effect."

In court documents obtained by E! News, Dr. Lenora Antoinette Stines is suing the couple for copyright infringement, right of publicity and unjust enrichment.

Dr. Stines claims in court documents that she supplied dancers for a video meant to promote Jay-Z and Beyoncé's album and tour. She also alleged the couple wanted to record her views on love that would be used in the video "for promotional purposes" only.

According to the Jamaica resident, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's project was released and featured "the unauthorized exploitation of her vocals on a song known as ‘Black Effect.'"

"Dr. Stines' horror and chagrin was compounded when she realized that not only were her vocals featured on the recording and in the project, but she also discovered that she was not even credited by the defendants for providing her vocals," court documents state. "This discovery left Dr. Stines feeling violated and as if the defendants had ‘artistically raped' her."