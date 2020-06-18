A Look at LeBron James' Inspiring History of Activism in His Hometown and Beyond

Related : LeBron James' Long History With Activism

If you've been under the impression that LeBron James is merely just one of the greatest basketball players of all time, then you haven't been paying attention.

He may be more visible than ever right now as an activist, putting his personal politics front and center and sharing in no uncertain terms what he thinks about the systemic inequality plaguing this country. But that was only the logical next step for an athlete who's proud to follow in the footsteps of past sports greats who used—and risked—their platforms to speak up on behalf of those who don't have a public voice and demand change.

"I'm inspired by the likes of Muhammad Ali, I'm inspired by the Bill Russells and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbars, the Oscar Robertsons—those guys who stood when the times were even way worse than they are today," James told the New York Times recently. "Hopefully, someday down the line, people will recognize me not only for the way I approached the game of basketball, but the way I approached life as an African-American man."

And he's not just talking. He's doing.