Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Shares Adorable Video of Son Elvis Starting to Walk

Related : Nick Cordero Wakes Up From Coma Amid Coronavirus Battle

Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero's son Elvis just reached a major milestone.

The fitness guru took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her 1-year-old child walking.

"We have a walker. Elvis took his first steps today. I missed them," she said with a sigh. "But his grandparents saw them, and I think that's adorable. And then, as soon as he saw me, he did it for me. So, that was really cute."

Kloots acknowledged her "mind went right to" Cordero and how he "missed that moment."

"That wasn't easy," she said.

Cordero has been in the hospital for over two months due to complications caused by the coronavirus. While the Broadway star has experienced a number of setbacks throughout his time in the ICU, Kloots has remained positive and has shared uplifting footage of her followers showing their support. However, she acknowledged it hasn't been easy.

"I feel like I'm getting to a point where I'm, like, getting emotionless," she said via Instagram. "Do not get me wrong: I am not giving up any kind of hope or any kind of positivity for Nick, for my husband—not at all, not even close. It's just going on 77 days tomorrow, and it is a lot. And every day that goes by, I just feel that my heart is just breaking more and more and more. Because I think about him lying there, and I just am devastated. And I see our little boy, just the cutest little thing, and growing up and doing all these firsts and Nick missing them and it's heartbreaking."