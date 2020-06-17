Beauty YouTuber Kameron Lester Says Jeffree Star Treated Him Like the "Token Black Kid"

Beauty YouTube star Kameron Lester is sharing his story.

The 23-year-old makeup artist and influencer recently opened up about his experiences with Jeffree Star, and how he felt "manipulated," like the "token Black kid" and "uncomfortable" in certain situations.

In addition to cutting ties with Jeffree, Kameron also explained why he will "no longer support Jeffree Star Cosmetics or Shane Dawson."

"Hi guys, I want to get on my platform and just be [as] transparent as possible... I really have been super scared to use my platform, I've been super scared to speak from my heart and speak up for myself," Kameron began his 27-minute IGTV video.

Kameron discussed his relationship with Jeffree and how he felt they were never truly friends.

"I just felt like it was never a friendship, it was never a friendship in the beginning to start with, it was always just something like I was the kind of like the token black kid," Kameron expressed.