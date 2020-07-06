The Best Shave Creams You Need to Try This Summer

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When it comes to getting a clean shave and moisturized skin afterward, not all shave creams are made alike. As the weather heats up and and you begin to show more skin, you'll want to try our favorite shave creams below.
From Billie to Aveeno, you can't go wrong with these options that not only smell great, but also give you the best results at an affordable price point.
Hempz White Peach Rosé & Peony Herbal Shave Gel
If you're obsessed with peach scents, you won't want to pass up this limited edition shave gel with hydrating hemp seed oil.
Bikini Zone Anti-Bumps Shave Gel Two Pack
Using regular shave gel on your bikini area can be irritating. Using this gel that's formulated specifically for the bikini zone makes a huge difference. It goes on clear so you can see exactly what you're doing and has a soothing effect.
Eos Mango Butter Dry Skin Shave Cream
This mango butter shave gel is super moisturizing. It uses aloe, shea butter, wild oats and coconut oil for the best results.
Aveeno Positively Smooth Shave Gel Two Pack
This shave gel not only smells divine, but also goes on super silky. Its secret is natural soy extract that helps you shave less often.
Hempz Fresh Fusions Sandalwood & Apple Herbal Shave Gel
If you're all about apple scents, go for this shave gel made with moisturizing hemp seed oil.
Alba Botanica Very Emollient Coconut Lime Shave Cream
Get in a tropical mood with this coconut lime scented shave cream. It's formulated with vitamin E, aloe, coconut and lime extracts to protect your skin.
The Shave Cream
Billie is making a splash with its shea butter and olive oil shave cream that actually stays put on your legs in the shower.
Flamingo Foaming Shave Gel
This top-reviewed shave gel with a feminine scent uses antioxidants to minimize inflammation. It's also great at staying put on your legs in the shower until you're ready to wash it off.
Brazilian Bare Shave Syrup
Reviewers love this special shave syrup that helps to prevent razor bumps and ingrown hairs. It's great for sensitive skin with its botanical and antioxidant formula.
Skintimate Coconut Delight Moisturizing Women's Shave Gel
You're going to love this new Skintimate scent. It has notes of coconut and plumeria petal plus it's super moisturizing.
Gillette Venus UltraMoisture Shave Gel Vanilla Cashmere
We love the cozy vanilla cashmere scent of this moisturizing shave gel that comes in a rust-free can.
