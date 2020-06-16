Brian Austin Green Is ''Not Over'' Megan Fox as She Confirms Romance With Machine Gun Kelly

After nearly 10 years of marriage with Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox has officially moved on with new romance Machine Gun Kelly.
However, it looks as though Green is having a difficult time dealing with his split from Fox and with new of her new relationship.
A source tells E! News that while the two decided to go their separate ways, Green "isn't filing for divorce yet."
"He wants to give Megan space and is hopeful they will find their way back to one another," the source adds. "It's been hard to see her get back out in the dating world but he is trying to fill his time with his kids and friends."
This new source information comes a day after the actor was spotted out and about with Courtney Stodden on Monday, June 15. According to an eyewitness source, the two seemed quite friendly during their outing to Mejico Grill in Agoura Hills, Calif. The eyewitness source added that Green was "very attentive to her" and "opened the door for her when she got in the car."
While their outing was brief and quick, the two seemed happy to be in each other's company. However, according to an E! News source, Green and Stodden aren't dating.
"He's not over Megan by any means," the source says. "He is just trying to take his mind off things."
That's unsurprising given that the Transformers actress seemingly confirmed her relationship with MGK after the two were spotted leaving Mr. Furley's Bar in Sherman Oaks, Calif. on Monday, June 15.
In photos published by Daily Mail, the new couple walked out of the bar hand in hand and shared a passionate kiss before driving off.
For the couple's casual date, Fox was rocking an all-black look, accessorized with a black leather jacket, white tennis shoes and wore her hair in long beach waves. Meanwhile, the "Bloody Valentine" rapper kept it casual in light wash denim jeans, a hot pink T-shirt, white tennis shoes and a white baseball cap.
However, this isn't the first time the two have been spotted out in public together.
In May, photos surfaced of the duo enjoying a car ride together after grabbing coffee and food in Los Angeles.
At the time, an E! News source shared with us exclusively that, "Megan has been working on a movie with Machine Gun Kelly and gotten close to him. They are hooking up and have been for a little while. She is separated from Brian Austin Green and they are taking time apart as a couple. She has something going on with Machine Gun Kelly that she is excited about."
As fans may recall, Green confirmed his separation from Fox in late May during an episode of his podcast ...With Brian Austin Green. "She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her, and I know she'll always love me. I know that, like, as far as a family, like, what we've built, it's really cool and it's really special," Green said during the podcast. "So, we decided, 'Let's make sure we don't lose that. Let's make sure that, no matter what, we're always friends with each other and we're a united front with the kids. And we'll still do family vacations and we'll do holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.'"
Fox and Green started dating in 2004. The two wed in 2010. They share three children together: Noah, Bodhi and Journey.