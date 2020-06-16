T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris Reveals How His Controversial Hymen Comments Impacted Her

T.I.'s daughter is ready to speak out.

In a recent episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, Deyjah Harris opened up about how her famous father's controversial comments about her hymen impacted her. She also discussed where their relationship stands.

"Things are completely uncomfortable for me right now," Deyjah said during a confessional interview. "We're all together in this house, so I have to see my dad and be around him. And we're in a foreign country, so it's not like I can leave and get away."

While on their vacation, the 18-year-old explained that she found out about her father's backlash after being tagged in a social media post. "I'm scrolling on Twitter, and I see that I've been tagged in a post. The only word that I saw was 'gynecologist' and I didn't even need to read the whole title 'cause I just knew... my heart sank."