Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Celebratory Trip to Wyoming

Home, home on the range.

This week, the Kardashian-Jenners flocked to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Wyoming ranch in order to ring in oldest daughter North West's 7th birthday. In typical Kardashian fashion, the family took to social media to share snaps from their adventure in the Cowboy state.

For starters, Kim marked North's name day with a big firework display. Of course, the social media savvy star captured the extravagant show for her Instagram story.

"Happy Birthday, North," the KKW Beauty boss wrote.

As for Kourtney Kardashian, she raised eyebrows by seemingly wearing Scott Disick's flannel shirt while holding a baby goat. Scott confirmed his presence in Wyoming with a sweet snap of youngest son Reign Disick alongside a mini-horse.

The Poosh.com founder also commemorated North's birthday by posting a photo of the now 7-year-old and her own daughter Penelope Disick enjoying the open plains. Kanye purchased the 6,713-acre mountain ranch for $14 million in 2019.

Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster were also in attendance as she declared online that she "woke up in the wild, wild west."

"Kylie and Stormi flew in to Cody for 24 hours to celebrate North's birthday," a source told E! on Monday. "She is coming back to L.A. with some of the other family tonight. "

While Khloe Kardashian didn't post much from Wyoming, she did take a photo while aboard "Kylie Air."

For the Kardashian-Jenners farm fun, scroll through the images below!

Instagram
Denim Darling

Kylie teased her Wyoming look on her Instagram story.

Instagram
Horsin' Around

"Horse play," the Flip It Like Disick star quipped next to this photo of Reign.

Instagram
Cousin Time

"My Northie birthday girl," Kourtney posted on North's birthday.

Instagram
Fireworks for North!

The now 7-year-old rang in her birthday with a bang or two!

Instagram
More Fireworks!

Kourtney also captured the special firework display on social media.

Instagram
Wild, Wild West

"Woke up in the wild wild west," the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote.

Instagram
The Elements

"Earth air fire water," Kourtney penned while taking in the rustic scene.

Instagram
Kylie Air

Khloe arrived in style as she hitched a ride to Wyoming on Kylie Air.

Instagram
Mary Had a Little Lamb, But Kourtney Had a Little Goat

"Mornin'," the Poosh.com founder wrote.

Instagram
Boat Day

Scott enjoyed some western water while in Wyoming.

Once again, happy birthday, North!

