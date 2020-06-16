NBC's 2020 Fall TV Schedule Has Gwen Stefani on The Voice, New Law and Order Series

The new fall schedule for NBC is here and it looks very familiar. The only new show joining the lineup is Law & Order: Organized Crime starring Christopher Meloni as his Law & Order: SVU character Elliot Stabler.
The Voice will return with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on Mondays and Tuesdays. This Is Us remains secure on Tuesdays. Wednesdays is still One Chicago and Thursdays are now comedies and Law & Order. Get the full rundown below.
MONDAY
8-10 p.m. The Voice
10-11 p.m. Manifest
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. The Voice
9-10 p.m. This Is Us
10-11 p.m. New Amsterdam
WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. Chicago Med
9-10 p.m. Chicago Fire
10-11 p.m. Chicago P.D.
THURSDAY
8-8:30 p.m. Superstore
8:30-9 p.m. Brooklyn Nine-Nine
9-10 p.m. Law & Order: SVU
10-11 p.m. Law & Order: Organized Crime
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. The Blacklist
9-11 p.m. Dateline NBC
SATURDAY
8-10 p.m. Dateline Saturday Night Mystery
10-11 p.m. Saturday Night Live (encores)
SUNDAY
7-8:20 p.m. Football Night in America
8:20-11 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football
Midseason and summer fair includes Mr. Mayor from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock starring Ted Danson and Holly Hunter, Kenan starring Kenan Thompson, Young Rock from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Good Girls, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Ellen's Game of Games, That's My Jam, True Story and Small Fortune.
"Thanks to the ingenuity of our creative teams and our partner studios, NBC has assembled a remarkably stable schedule at a time when stability is called for," Paul Telegdy, Chairman of NBC Entertainment said in a statement. "With the reopening of the Universal lot for select productions this week, we are confident that our schedule will premiere intact later this fall. We design shows for longevity and this schedule remains a powerful propulsive force for shows to start here and carry on entertaining across generations."
"Our brand has always championed positive programming, and the events of this year have allowed us the time to take pause, examine our business with a new lens and take some immediate action. Since many of our writers' rooms have not yet opened, we are taking this opportunity to offer all of this season's showrunners the chance to enrich their team with an additional diverse writer at any level. It is not the solution by any means, but it is something we can do right now to take a positive step," Telegdy continued.
In a press release, the network said it plans to continue working with NBCUniversal and studio partners on a long-term plan to increase diversity and inclusion. The network will fund an additional writer for every scripted show in the 2020-2021 TV season to increase overall diversity in the rooms. Each returning show will participate in the network's Female Forward, Emerging Director Program or Alternative Directors Program, which provide opportunities for women and ethnically diverse directors in the scripted and unscripted arena.
No premiere dates were given.
