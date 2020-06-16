Kirstie Alley Urges Parents "Don't Let Your Kids Watch 13 Reasons Why"

Netflix's series 13 Reasons Why is no stranger to ruffling feathers. Over its four seasons the drama about a group of high schoolers tackled a variety of topics, from suicide and sexual assault to school shootings and mental health. The fourth and final season dropped on Friday, June 5 and riled up a famous fan: Kirstie Alley.

"Don't let your kids watch 13 Reasons Why...DARK so DARK and such an onslaught of the most non stop f--ked upness to come down the highschool [sic] pike since Caligula was 16," the veteran Cheers star tweeted on Monday, June 15.

However, in response to someone on Twitter, Alley did say she thinks it's a good show—for adults.