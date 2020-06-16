Lady Antebellum Says They Reached "Common Ground" With Blues Singer Lady A After Name Change

Lady Antebellum is listening and learning.
Just days after the country music group changed its name to Lady A, the trio—which includes singers Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood—revealed they had a "private discussion" with the blues singer of the same moniker.
"Today, we connected privately with the artist Lady A. Transparent, honest, and authentic conversations were had," the country music band wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, alongside a screenshot of the video call.
"We are excited to share we are moving forward with positive solutions and common ground. The hurt is turning into hope. More to come," they closed their caption.
The update from the trio comes five days after they announced their name change in an open letter to fans on Thursday, June 11.
"As a band, we have strived for our music to be a refuge... inclusive of all," their statement read on social media. "We've watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases Black women and men have always faced and continue to face every day."
"After much personal reflection, band discussions, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues," the country music group said they "decided to drop the word 'Antebellum.'"
The trio explained how their band name came to be. "As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the south that has influenced us... southern rock, blues, R&B, gospel and of course country," they shared. "But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referencing the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery."
"Causing pain was never our hearts' intention, but it doesn't change the fact that indeed, it did just that," they said. "So today, we speak up and make change. We hope you will dig in and join us."
"There are countless more that need to be taken," they went on. "We want to do better. We are committed to examining our individual and collective impact and making the necessary changes to practice anti-racism. We will continue to educate ourselves, have hard conversations and search the parts of our hearts that need pruning—to grow into better humans, better neighbors."
Soon after the country band's name change, blues singer Lady A spoke out in an interview with Rolling Stone.
"This is my life. Lady A is my brand, I've used it for over 20 years, and I'm proud of what I've done," Lady A, whose real name is Anita White, told the publication. "This is too much right now. They're using the name because of a Black Lives Matter incident that, for them, is just a moment in time. If it mattered, it would have mattered to them before."
She added, "It shouldn't have taken George Floyd to die for them to realize that their name had a slave reference to it. It's an opportunity for them to pretend they're not racist or pretend this means something to them."
A rep for Lady Antebellum previously said "the band was not aware of the other artist and plans to reach out to her," according to Rolling Stone.
From the looks of the country music group's Instagram post, they immediately got in touch with the blues singer. As the trio stated, there will be "more to come."