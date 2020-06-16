Fired Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Reveals Her Baby's Due Date

Related : Fired "Vanderpump Rules" Star Stassi Schroeder Is Pregnant

Stassi Schroeder is preparing for motherhood.

After news of the fired Vanderpump Rules star's pregnancy broke over the weekend, she and fiancé Beau Clark confirmed they are indeed expecting their first child together in early 2021.

"Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January and are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents," the expecting star's rep, Steve Honig, tells E! News.

Stassi is the first of her former castmates to get pregnant, an aspect of her personal life VPR fans will no longer get to watch unfold onscreen. On June 9, Bravo fired Stassi and Kristen Doute after former co-star Faith Stowers publicly accused the pair of reporting her to law enforcement over a false stealing claim.

Sources told E! News at the time that both Stassi and Kristen, who had a dramatic falling-out on this past season of Vanderpump Rules, were "completely distraught" over Bravo's decision to cut ties.