Sunny Hostin Breaks Silence on Alleged "Racist Comments" From ABC News Executive

Sunny Hostin is speaking out.

During Monday's episode of The View, the co-host addressed allegations that came to light over the weekend, in which a report from The Huffington Post claimed that ABC News executive Barbara Fedida had made offensive comments about her and other on-air talent, including Robin Roberts, Kendis Gibson and Mara Schiavocampo, in the past.

"I think I should say something," Hostin began. "It was a tough weekend for me and I was really disappointed and saddened and hurt when I learned about the racist comments that were made allegedly about me, my colleagues and my dear friends."

The ABC News legal correspondent then detailed some of Fedida's alleged remarks. "Because if true, to reference Robin Roberts, who is one of the most respected and beloved journalists in our country, as ‘picking cotton,'" Hostin said. "to reference me, someone who has been very open about growing up in public housing, as being ‘low rent,' to reference Kendis Gibson, who was my office mate at ABC and now is an MSNBC anchor, to say that he isn't worth paying as much as ABC would pay for toilet paper."