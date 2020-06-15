Watch Naomi Campbell Break Down Her 10-Minute Beauty Routine

Related : How Naomi Campbell Stays Ageless

Naomi Campbell is breaking down her beauty routine.

On Monday, the supermodel starred in Vogue's Beauty Secrets video, where she walked viewers through her 10-minute skincare and makeup routine.

Fresh-faced and ready to begin, Campbell kicked things off by spraying La Roche-Posay's Serozinc Toner for Oily Skin with Zinc. Then, she used her dermaroller to microneedle her skin, which helps promote collagen production and improve the skin's overall firmness and tone.

"I'm going to take my roller—this one is from the doctor so the needles are a little extra longer than the ones you can get," she said, advising viewers to avoid the under-eye area. "So, I have to be a bit careful because ‘cause it's extra sharp."

As she moved on to the next phase of her skincare routine, Campbell opened up about how her regimen has evolved. "I've been taking care of my skin since I was a child because my mother always told me I had to moisturize—both face and body," she explained. "So, I used to use my mother's products when I was a child."