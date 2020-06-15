90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 5: Is Anybody Actually Happy?

A new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is here and the premiere really lives up to the question in the show's title.
Viewers only got the chance to catch up with four of the couples welcoming cameras back into their lives to document what's next. And one of the couples isn't even a couple anymore. Yep, Colt and Larissa are back nearly a year after they got married and months after their divorce.
Colt has started dating again. He said he wasn't looking for anything specific until he found Jess, a Brazilian woman living in Chicago as an au pair. They met once and then reunited with cameras present in Chicago. But Colt lied to Debbie about where he was going and why. This didn't sit well with Jess.
Why would he lie about who he was with, she wondered? But before all that, they had a date where Colt said, "At one point in my life, I had 15 cats," and "I'm a crazy cat guy, are you a crazy cat girl?" Colt also flat out asked Jess if she would go back to his hotel room for sex.
Meanwhile, Larissa finished her community service in an effort to get her charges reduced to disorderly conduct. "I am a new woman and I feel very happy," Larissa said. She had several cosmetic surgeries, including on her butt, lips and cheeks. She also broke up with the boyfriend she had at the last 90 Day reunion.
Now she's afraid she'll get deported because Colt canceled her green card. Larissa consulted her father and asked for financial help to stay in the country and he obliged. But then in the preview for what's to come, viewers saw Larissa going under the knife again for breast augmentation. So, was the money to keep her in the country or for her breasts?
Angela and Michael
Still determined to have a baby and get Michael to the United States, Angela prepared for a return to Nigeria and informed her daughter, Skyla, she would be coming with her as a witness for their Nigerian wedding. Skyla wasn't having it and urged her mother to explore Nigerian marriage laws before walking down the aisle. Naturally, Angela and Michael fought over a ringtone on his phone. He said it was a mechanic looking for his brother. Angela didn't buy it.
Oh, Angela also said she got her period. "I haven't had a period in two damn years," she said.
Elizabeth and Andrei
In Florida, it was more of the same with Elizabeth and Andrei. Their finances haven't improved, he's a stay at home and Elizabeth is working. At a family party for Elizabeth's dad, Andrei decided to invite the whole family to a wedding in Moldova in a month. This left Elizabeth "surprised" and "mad," because they didn't really plan it at all. Oh, Andrei said he expected Elizabeth's father to pay for everything as the father of the pride.
Kalani and Asuelu
A year and three months after their wedding, these two are living with the two kids they had in two years…and Kalani's parents. It's a full house and Kalani once again said she feels Asuelu isn't stepping up.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.