90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 5: Is Anybody Actually Happy?

A new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is here and the premiere really lives up to the question in the show's title.

Viewers only got the chance to catch up with four of the couples welcoming cameras back into their lives to document what's next. And one of the couples isn't even a couple anymore. Yep, Colt and Larissa are back nearly a year after they got married and months after their divorce.

Colt has started dating again. He said he wasn't looking for anything specific until he found Jess, a Brazilian woman living in Chicago as an au pair. They met once and then reunited with cameras present in Chicago. But Colt lied to Debbie about where he was going and why. This didn't sit well with Jess.