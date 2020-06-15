Outer Banks Stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Confirm Their Romance

Love is in the air for Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline.
Over the weekend, the Outer Banks co-stars confirmed that they were dating after sparking romance rumors two months ago. Making their relationship Instagram official, Stokes shared a picture of himself enjoying a romantic dinner on the beach with Cline.
"Cats outta the bag," the 27-year-old actor, who plays John B, captioned the post. Referencing one of her character's love interest on the hit Netflix teen drama, Cline, who plays Sarah Cameron, commented, "Topper punching the air rn." The 22-year-old star then added, "I've fallen and I can't get up."
Excited by the news, Stokes and Cline's fellow Outer Banks co-star Jonathan Daviss chimed in, commenting, "Well it's about time," adding a row of red heart emojis.
Fans were also delighted to see the stars, who are also dating on-screen, had confirmed their romance. One fan wrote, "this is everything," followed by another who commented, "Love you guys!" Poking fun, another added, "Cat was never in the bag just saying."
Back in April, Stokes opened up about the binge-worthy series in an interview with E! News' Lilliana Vazquez.
"It's four friends who live in this kind of crappy part of town called the Cut. While they're living there, a hurricane comes and knocks out all the power," he explained. "They find out that there's a shipwreck that my dad has been trying to find for a number of years…that sunk with $400 million in gold. After my dad's been missing, we find a certain clue that could lead us to either where the gold is or find my dad."
Outer Banks has been described as a mix between The Goonies and the The O.C. for its perfect blend of mysteries and forbidden romance. Despite having such an appeal to viewers, Stokes admitted that he originally passed on the reading for the role.
"The thing is, I love the Goonies so much that sometimes when you see reboots happen and they don't hit as hard as they should," he said. "And with the Goonies, it's such an iconic piece of cinema and it's so beloved by so many people, so when I saw it, I was like, ‘I don't want to do that. I don't want to be the guy responsible for destroying a cult classic film.'"
Stokes added, "I read it and I was like, ‘Oh, this is not the Goonies. I made a giant mistake back in February.'"