Padma Lakshmi: Inside My Self-Care Routine

Have you ever wondered what Padma Lakshmi's go-to indulgence is?

As Top Chef's host, Padma has access to food prepared by some of the best chefs in the country, including season 17 which airs its finale this week, and in Taste the Nation, the new Hulu series she created, the beloved TV personality will visit 10 different cities to celebrate communities from around the world that have taken root in America.

But what is the cookbook author's favorite recipe she turns to time and time again in her own kitchen? That was just one of the questions we had her answer as part of our Wellness Wednesday series, with the star also revealing the three things she does everyday and her surprising workout routine that is super-easy and affordable as part of her self-care routine.

Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:

Make sure you go to sleep having accomplished more than when you woke up today.