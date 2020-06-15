Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Spotted Holding Hands Amid Romance Rumors

Once again, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy continue to spark romance rumors.

The two were spotted this weekend out and about holding hands while doing some shopping in Los Angeles, Calif. The Pretty Little Liars actress was looking casual in a white t-shirt, black shorts, a black button-up shirt wrapped around her waist and a bandanna over her neck to possibly use as a makeshift mask. The rapper, on the other hand, was clad in all black and a baseball hat.

The last time these two were pictured together was in May when the two spent Memorial Day weekend together in Malibu, ready to soak up the sun.

At the time, an eyewitness shared with E! News that they "looked very happy together." Adding that, "They went from a rented place in Malibu to his place in the valley. They joked around with each other and looked affectionate."

Romance rumors first sparked in early May when they were spotted sharing a kiss following her breakup from longtime girlfriend Cara Delevingne.