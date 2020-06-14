Meghan Markle Honors Volunteers on Anniversary of the Grenfell Tower Fire

Related : Meghan Markle Delivers Touching Graduation Message

On the three-year anniversary of the Grenfell Tower Fire, Meghan Markle shared a loving message to members of the Hubb Community Kitchen, an organization that was formed by members of the Al Manaar mosque to provide food and resources for families affected by the tragedy.

The 2017 fire—which killed 72 people and engulfed 24 stories in flames—was the deadliest blaze Great Britain had seen in over 100 years.

London's Evening Standard reports that Markle sent an audio message to the women who've kept the kitchen running all these years.

"I think back to when I met all of you and how you had all come together in the wake of what you experienced in your community," Markle said. "And now what you have done is such an inspiration, you continue to give back, you continue to to put love in action. And that's really what Hubb is all about... we know it means love but you are the example of love in action, and that is your purpose."