Kim Kardashian Gives Rare Glimpse Inside Scott Disick's Recent Birthday Celebration

Kim Kardashian recently gave her millions of fans a glimpse inside Scott Disick's 37th birthday celebration last month. The SKIMS founder took to Instagram and Twitter on Saturday evening to share several photos from the low-key party.

From the reality TV star's social media posts, it appeared that it was a fun family affair. Kim posed with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian in one of the pics, as well as her mom Kris Jenner.

Of course, the KKW Beauty founder also snapped a selfie with Scott.

For the special occasion, the man of the hour donned a blue plaid button-down shirt and accessorized with a gold necklace. Kim slightly matched Scott, as she slipped into a baby blue crochet crop top and matching pants.

In their photo, the beauty mogul snacked on an ice cream cone while the Flip It Like Disick star held up a bottle of water.