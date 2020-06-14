Real Housewives of Potomac's Monique Samuels Opens Up About Being a Black Parent in America

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels is opening up about the "stress and worry" of being a Black parent.

In a heartfelt post to Instagram, Samuels shared a video of her seven-year-old son, Christopher, who explained why he was wearing a cardboard bulletproof vest.

"This is my bulletproof vest that I made," her son explained before discussing the death of George Floyd.

"I made it because on the news, when the people killed the guy, when they put his leg up to his head," he said, referencing the video of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinning George Floyd to the ground. Chauvin, who prosecutors say kneeled on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He has not yet entered a plea and is being held on $1.25 million bail.

Christopher continued to express his confusion with the images of police in riot gear on television and said that his vest read "POLICE" because he was dressing up as a "good" officer. But the seven-year-old still vocalized his dismay with the police brutality against Floyd.

"They just killed him for nothing," he said. "We don't know why they killed him, either."

His mother then asked, "How does that make you feel?"

"That makes me feel sad," Christopher said. "They just killed an innocent person."