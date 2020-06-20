What Life Was Like When E! First Started 30 Years Ago

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.
A lot has changed in pop culture since the E!: Entertainment Television network officially launched on June 1, 1990. Looking back, the last 30 years have provided us with major entertainment moments from the world's most beloved celebrities.
The late '90s saw the launch of superstars such as Britney Spears, Destiny's Child, Christina Aguilera, NSYNC and more. The next decade delighted us all with the sound of Beyoncé's Dangerously in Love and Taylor Swift's self-titled debut album, while also introducing us to Miley Cyrus on Disney's Hannah Montana and the Kardashian-Jenner squad on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
In 2009, the world watched as Adele took home the award for Best New Artist at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards, beating out the Jonas Brothers and more artists. Later that year, Justin Bieber dropped his debut My World, officially kicking off "Bieber Fever." The next decade brought the world even more pop culture moments, including 2011's royal wedding with Prince William and Kate Middleton, followed seven years later by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ceremony in 2018.
At the very end of the decade, filmmaker Bong Joon-ho released Parasite, which went on to make history. The film, released in Oct. 2019, won the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars, making Parasite the first non-English language film to win the category. Parasite also won Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director at the ceremony.
Now, at the start of a new decade, we're looking back at the year in which the E! Network launched. What was top song in June 1990? The top movie?
To take a look back at the major pop culture moments happening just as E! made its debut, click here!