Jenelle Evans Speaks Out After David Eason Is Arrested on Assault Charges

Jenelle Evans wants her fans to know that she's safe and sound following the recent arrest of her husband David Eason.

On Saturday, the former Teen Mom 2 star took to Facebook to "let the public, tabloids, and my fans know that IM OK, IM SAFEAND SO ARE THE KIDS!" Along with the social media update, the mother of three shared an article from a tabloid site, Celebernation, that stated that Eason had allegedly been arrested on Friday.

"I'm going to take a few days out to myself to gather my thoughts and focus on what's going on so I won't be on social media much," Evans shared on Facebook. "I love you all for the support that you all have shown me and I'll be stronger and better than ever soon!"

News of Eason's arrest comes nearly three months after the two reconciled. "Yes, me and him are deciding to work it out right now and uh, we're taking it slowly," Evans shared back in March during a YouTube Q&A.

The couple had separated in Oct. 2019 and following the split, Evans obtained a temporary restraining order against Eason.

In an interview with E! News in February, Evans also shared that the two were "considering counseling."