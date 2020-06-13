Tiffany Haddish Says She ''Shouldn't Be Scared to Be in America''

Tiffany Haddish says "you shouldn't be scared to be in America."

On Friday, June 12, the Girls Trip actress attended a protest in Hollywood, Calif. in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and spoke about her experience in this country as a Black woman.

In an interview with CNN, the 40-year-old said, "I try my best to be my best and be a good citizen. But I can't even drive... I'm Tiffany Haddish, right... I can't even drive to Beverly Hills without getting pulled over—and I got a Tesla. Every time I get pulled over, I think to myself like, 'Damn you know, I work all hard to be recognized.' I shouldn't be afraid when I see those lights come on behind me, right? I shouldn't feel like, 'Is this gonna be the last day that I'm on earth? I shouldn't feel like it's dangerous to be born the way I was born.'"

"There's certain people in my family, if they walk out the door, they might not come back," Haddish said during her speech at the protest, per the publication. "I try to laugh and figure out a way to make it funny, it's really hard."