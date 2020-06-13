Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya’s Birthday Party Was Fit for a Queen

Related : Dwyane Wade's Daughter Walks First Red Carpet as Zaya Wade

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union continue their reign as coolest celebrity parents after throwing an epic birthday bash for their daughter, Zaya Wade.

The 13-year-old celebrated the occasion with a creative combination of themes: medieval and pride. In photos retweeted by Union, the proud stepmother wears a lovely dress and headband, while her husband sports sunglasses, a leather kilt and his newly-famous red hair.

But Zaya stole the show in an outfit that screams Middle Ages with a modern twist, wearing a flowing green velvet dress with a glimmering crown and vibrant purple braids.

"Best day!! So glad we were able to create a special day for her 13th birthday," Gabrielle wrote. "She was surrounded by love and had the best time!"

Zaya also shared photos to Instagram, offering a caption in true medieval font, "ᗯᕼᗴᑎ Tᕼᗴ Tᕼᗴᗰᗴ Iᔕ ᗰOᗪᖇᗴᑎ ᗰᗴᗪIᐯᗩᒪ KIᑎᘜᗪOᗰ #13."

The birthday girl also wrote, "Stronger together, #happypride."