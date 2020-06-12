Taylor Swift called on Tennessee politicians to take down statues that she said symbolize "hideous patterns of racism."

In a statement posted to her Instagram account on Friday, the pop star asked the Capitol Commission and the Tennessee Historical Commission to "please consider the implications of how hurtful it would be to continue fighting for these monuments," some of which commemorate the work of members of the Ku Klux Klan and Confederate soldiers, according to The Tennessean.

"As a Tennessean, it makes me sick that there are monuments standing in our state that celebrate racist historical figures who did evil things," Swift wrote. "Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest were DESPICABLE figures in our state history and should be treated as such."

Swift stated that the statue of Cormack, who she described as a "white supremacist newspaper editor," should not be replaced at the state Capitol. She declared, "Replacing his statue is a waste of state funds and a waste of an opportunity to do the right thing."