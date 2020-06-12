Blues Singer Lady A Calls Out Lady Antebellum’s Name Change

Not everyone is happy with Lady Antebellum's new name.

Just one day after the country band, made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, announced that they were changing their name to Lady A in response to the nation's ongoing conversations about racism, blues singer Lady A is speaking out over the band's new moniker.

"This is my life. Lady A is my brand, I've used it for over 20 years, and I'm proud of what I've done," the Seattle-based musician, whose real name is Anita White, told Rolling Stone. "This is too much right now. They're using the name because of a Black Lives Matter incident that, for them, is just a moment in time. If it mattered, it would have mattered to them before."

Acknowledging the history associated with the word "antebellum," which means occurring or existing before a particular war and is often used while referring to the pre-American Civil War South, Lady A continued, "It shouldn't have taken George Floyd to die for them to realize that their name had a slave reference to it. It's an opportunity for them to pretend they're not racist or pretend this means something to them."