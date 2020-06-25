We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When it comes to spending time in the great outdoors, you need gear that will have your back. Long gone are the days of unsightly running shorts and unattractive hiking boots, however. You want to look cute for that pic you snap at the peak, after all.
So below, shop our favorite hiking and outdoor gear that's actually cute from Athleta, Merrell and more.
W's Runpaca Tank in Stingray
You can't go wrong with these lightweight and breathable pima cotton and 2.5% alpaca fleece tanks, especially if you hate the feel of synthetic fibers. Alpaca fleece is thermally regulating and odor resistant, so you really notice a difference in these tops that are available in three colors. We're partial to the olive green.
Karma Twist Back Cami in Black
On sweltering days where you'd rather be wearing nothing, pop on this cropped tank with a super cute twist back. It pairs perfectly with high waisted bottoms.
Speed Up Short 2.5 Inch
These running shorts actually make your butt look good—a rarity. They're available in a wide range of shades and have a low-rise fit that's surprisingly flattering.
Customizable Z/2 Sandal
A pair of Chacos is always a safe bet for your outdoor adventures. You can create your own pair here, picking from different colors, buckles and more.
Oxygen Tank in Laurel Olive
We love the attention to detail on these tanks whose stitch-work offers airflow. They're available in a bunch of different hues.
Blue Tie Dye Sporty Bikini Top and Bottom
When it comes to water activities, you'll want a sporty suit that stays put. This on-trend tie-dye bikini has enough coverage to keep everything in place.
Organic Daily Crop Tie Dye Tee
Speaking of on-trend tie-dye, you can't go wrong with these simple cropped Ts in a lightweight organic cotton.
Patagonia P-6 Logo Layback Trucker Hat
We're obsessed with the color scheme of this vintage-inspired cotton trucker hat. It's stamped with the classic 1973 Patagonia logo.
Flora Kindred
These ultra-light shoes are great for your travels and have a breathable mesh upper.
Patagonia Barely Bra
There's nothing worse than an uncomfortable bra pinching and prodding when you're trying to take a hike. This bra is not only soft and breathable, but also comes in a pretty color and has eye-catching cut-outs.
Trekkie Belted Pant
Enter: the most flattering hiking and climbing pants you've ever seen. They come in standard, tall and petite sizes as well as in three different colors.
