Happy Birthday, North West! Look Back at the 7-Year-Old's Cutest Pics Through the Years

Happy 7th birthday, North West!

It's hard to believe that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest child is already turning seven years old, especially since both Keeping Up With the Kardashians and social media have allowed us to watch North not only grow up, but also become a big sister to siblings Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 13 months.

It's safe to say she's accomplished a lot over the years, too! North landed her first solo magazine cover at just five, and last year, she made one of her biggest dreams come true by meeting and filming a YouTube video with JoJo Siwa.

Just a few months ago, North took her musical skills that she first displayed by joining the gospel choir at Kanye's Sunday Services, and stole the show at his Paris Fashion Week runway with an impromptu rap.

According to Kim, North's latest venture is running the West household!