Michelle Beller Photography
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jun. 12, 2020 10:17 AM
Michelle Beller Photography
Ashley Stock's 3-year-old daughter, Stevie Lynn Stock, has been laid to rest.
The influencer announced the news on Thursday by sharing a few pictures from the funeral on Instagram. The images showed Ashley gathering around the casket with her husband, Ben, and their sons Wesley and Sawyer. The family members placed roses on top of the casket and held each other close. Their handprints also appeared along the side.
Ashley captioned the photos with lyrics from Hamilton's "It's Quiet Uptown," which is played in the musical shortly after Alexander Hamilton's son Philip dies.
"There are moments that the words don't reach. There is suffering too terrible to name. You hold your child as tight as you can and push away the unimaginable," part of it read. "The moments when you're in so deep, it feels easier to just swim down. They move uptown and learn to live with the unimaginable."
Stevie passed away in May after a battle with brain cancer.
"At 1:05pm on May 27th, Stevie took her final breath in our arms," Ashley wrote on Instagram at the time. "There have been many miracles and countless God moments that I'll put into words when my heart has strength. For now, I'm overwhelmed with relief that she's at peace but I'm also feeling crushed by a pain so intense I can't put it into words."
In the post, Ashley wrote about her grief.
"I let it out a bit at a time, like when you gently twist the lid off a liter soda bottle...releasing the built up pressure little by little to keep it from exploding all over the place," she continued. "I guess it's like that. I'm twisting the lid on my grief gently. Because if I release it all at once, I don't see how I could possibly survive."
She also expressed how gentleness for herself and for the mourners was her "most effective approach on grief these last months."
"We have complete faith in there being a greater purpose of this tragedy (and it's already unfolding through your stories of renewed hope), but unfortunately, faith is not a 'get out of pain free' card, and that's okay," Ashley concluded. "I don't know how to do this, so for now we'll continue one day at a time held by the grace of God, the support of loved ones and the prayers of strangers who have become friends."
In April, Ashley, who runs the blog Little Miss Momma, shared that Stevie had been admitted to Children's Hospital Los Angeles "due to rapidly declining motor function." Later that month, Ashley learned that Stevie's tumor was "a form of cancer called DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma)." The child later returned home to comfortably spend time with her family.
Earlier this week, Ashley wrote about how she keeps "feeling the urge" to put her pain "somewhere."
"Not to pawn it off or discard it...but this overwhelming urge to mold it into something new," she continued. "But my heart is tired. And my sadness is paralyzing, all-consuming and exhausting. Which means my hopes to 'rise up' are learning to be patient with the Lord's timing. 'First, you must feel it...all of it,' He reminds me. So for now, I give myself permission to be slow and sad and quiet and indecisive and crawl-out-of-my-skin uncertain about what's next for our little family."
She then described how she gives herself "a pep talk daily."
"Embrace the discomfort of pain Ashley, accept your overwhelming desire to be with Stevie right now as a reminder of how well you loved her," she continued. "You don't need to keep asking 'what now'...simply feel and listen, then the path will unfold in His time."
