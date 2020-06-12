Jackson Michie is apologizing for his actions.

The Big Brother winner addressed his past "mistakes" following a post he made last week that left fans questioning his stance on the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the June 1 post, he reflected on the events that have unfolded in the wake of George Floyd's death, calling them "the most bizarre and unprecedented times," and encouraged his fanbase to "make a change." Michie's post received mixed reviews from fans and sparked outrage from some because they believed he did not explicitly show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement. "So wait are you with #BlackLivesMatter or??? Your words are vague and unclear on where you stand," one fan wrote, followed by another who pressed, "You said all that and not once did you say ‘black lives matter.'"

Taking to Instagram on June 11, Michie issued an apology to those he had offended and declared himself an ally to the Black community.

"So I turn 25 this Saturday on June 13 and over the past 24 years, I've made a lot of mistakes," he said in a video. "And these past few weeks, these past posts, I've made a lot of mistakes. And it is my fault and I'm sorry."