Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj is going to be a mom!

On Monday, July 20, the superstar rapper took to Instagram to confirm that she's pregnant. In a series of photos on the social media platform, a bikini-clad Minaj can be seen cradling her baby bump. The 37-year-old star captioned one of her posts, "#Preggers."

Shortly after announcing her baby news, Minaj thanked her fans for the well wishes. "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude," she wrote.

This will be her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, who she wed in Oct. 2019 after more than a year of dating. As fans might recall, Minaj and Petty obtained a marriage license in July 2019, months before officially announcing the news.

"I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness," Minaj previously confessed. "It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I'm there, I don't want to compromise that for anyone or anything."

Minaj has also previously shared that she was looking forward to becoming a mother and was willing to give up her career to achieve that dream.