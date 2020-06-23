The Summer Body Washes We're Addicted To

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Once summer rolls around, we like to switch out our body wash for a light, fresh scent. What's amazing about scents is that they can take you right back to a specific place and time. So set the tone this summer with a new body wash that will remind you of the great memories you make for years to come.
Below, shop our favorite summer body wash scents from Ulta, Amazon and more.
OGX Extra Creamy + Coconut Miracle Oil Ultra Moisture Body Wash
If you've never smelled this body wash, you're truly missing out. It's not only super reasonably priced, but also has a light, natural coconut scent that we guarantee you will be complimented on. We also recommend the matching body lotion.
Soap & Glory Clean On Me Creamy Clarifying Shower Gel
Another body wash you should not miss out on is one in Soap & Glory's original scent. This fruity, floral fragrance is reminiscent of Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle perfume and is loved by all.
Body Hero Daily Oil Wash
If you're looking to switch things up and are prone to dry skin, why not try an oil-based body wash? This skincare-inspired one is made with a seven-oil blend, but still turns frothy on your skin in the shower. It has a summer-ready orange blossom neroli scent.
Creamy Cocolada 3-in-1 Smoothie
If you're looking for a great deal and a bestselling product, look no further than this three-in-one shower gel, bubble bath and shampoo from Ulta. If coconut scents are up your alley, you can't go wrong.
Fresh Sugar Lychee Bath Shower Gel
If you're obsessed with lychee scents like we are, you won't want to pass up this body wash that also includes brown sugar, which promises to restrict the growth of bacteria and soothe dry skin. More ingredients that that make this body wash special include glycerin, shea butter and soothing comfrey extract.
Philosophy Hula Girl Shampoo, Shower Gel and Bubble Bath
You can always turn to Philosophy for a great summer scent, and Hula Girl is no exception. Enjoy the tropical notes of orange, pineapple, sandalwood and vanilla musk.
Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel
Reviewers are obsessed with the Cheirosa '62 fragrance of this body wash, including notes of pistachio and salted caramel. The Brazilian extracts in this shower gel will leave your skin feeling super soft.
Ouai Body Cleanser
The fruity floral scent of this luxurious body cleanser includes notes of citrus fruits, apricot, rose, magnolia, muguet, violet, amber, linden blossom and musk. Its probiotics, jojoba seed and rose hip oils soothe and hydrate.
Native Body Wash in Rosé
You'll love the clean ingredients list of Native's products, plus you can't beat this body wash's rosé scent that will transport you straight to a bar on the ocean. It includes notes of strawberries, grapefruit and soft florals. Cheers to that.
Ahava Mineral Botanic Velvet Cream Wash
If you're hesitant about the hibiscus fig scent of this cream wash, don't be—we were pleasantly surprised by its freshness. This body wash is special because it includes Dead Sea minerals, macadamia oil and organic plant extracts.
L'Occitane Cleansing And Softening Almond Shower Oil
Almond scent lovers look no further: This shower oil will leave your tanned skin glowing and moisturized. It can also be used for shaving.
Philosophy Senorita Margarita Shampoo, Shower Gel and Bubble Bath
If you not only want to drink margaritas, but be doused in their scent, we're not judging. Philosophy's classic Senorita Margarita scent is a party in a bottle.
Nivea Refreshing White Peach and Jasmine Body Wash
You can't go wrong with a peach scent for summer and when it comes to body washes, Nivea always delivers. This affordable option has notes of white peach and jasmine.
Speaking of summer essentials, check out everything you need to turn your yard into a relaxing beach oasis as well as the house dresses that are our new comfy summer uniform.