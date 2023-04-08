What Happened to Lori Vallow's Children: Buried Remains, Murder Charges and Countless Questions

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

When Lori Vallow was arrested in February 2020, five months after anyone had last seen her 7-year-old son Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan, police said she refused to provide a straight answer about her children's whereabouts.

And now Lori is on trial for murder. The jury was seated this past week and opening statements are due to begin April 10.

She and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, who will be tried separately, pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, grand theft by deception, grand theft and insurance fraud in the deaths of JJ and Tylee. (Lori refused to enter her own plea, prompting a judge to enter it on her behalf at her arraignment in April 2022, which was delayed for months while she underwent treatment at a mental health facility.)

JJ and Tylee were confirmed dead in June 2020 after their remains were found buried in the backyard of Chad's house in Fremont County, Idaho. Prosecutors further allege that Lori continued to collect Social Security benefits on her kids' behalf after they were dead.

Chad has also been charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of his ex-wife Tammy Daybell and has pleaded not guilty.

Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce ruled last month that Lori will not face the death penalty if convicted of murder, but it remains possible for Chad if he is found guilty. His trial has yet to be rescheduled since the judge severed the two proceedings.