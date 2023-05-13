The Twisted Story of How Lori Vallow Ended Up Convicted of Murder

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

When Lori Vallow was arrested in February 2020, five months after anyone had last seen her son Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, police said she refused to provide a straight answer about either child's whereabouts.

And now she's been found guilty of killing them both.

After a month-long trial during which the defense didn't call any witnesses, Vallow was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of JJ and Tylee, as well as conspiracy to commit murder in the the 2019 death of Tammy Daybell, her husband Chad Daybell's ex-wife. She was also found guilty of grand theft by deception for continuing to collect Social Security benefits on her kids' behalf after they were dead.

Chad is facing conspiracy and murder charges for the kids' deaths, as well as a charge of murdering Tammy and two counts of insurance fraud. He has pleaded not guilty on all counts, as did Lori, and will be tried separately.

Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce ruled in March that Lori would not face the death penalty if convicted of murder, but it remains possible for Chad. His trial has yet to be rescheduled since the judge severed the two proceedings.