Kelly Clarksonis ending her nearly seven year marriage to Brandon Blackstock.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Voice coach filed for divorce from her husband in a Los Angeles court last week, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of their split. She requested joint custody of their two children, Remington Alexander and River Rose Blackstock. She also is a proud stepmom to Savannah and Seth Blackstock.

Clarkson hasn't addressed her decision to part ways with Blackstock.

The two began dating in 2012 and after a brief courtship, Kelly announced they were engaged. "I'M ENGAGED!!!! I wanted y'all to know!!" she wrote. "Happiest night of my life last night! I am so lucky and am with the greatest man ever."

They exchanged vows nearly a year later in Tennessee and almost immediately got pregnant with their daughter River Rose.

River was joined by little brother Remington, or Remy as the family calls him, when she was 2-years-old.