"I would be lying if I said racial discrimination did not exist in the police force. It definitely does," he said. "And it actually starts in the police academy. The academy doesn't teach the history of Black injustice when it comes to the police department. And, as a cop, as a Black cop, you see a way higher number of Black people being arrested—for things like little seeds of weed, like I'm talking a seed. I've seen cops tear cars apart just to find a seed of weed. And once they find a seed, that kid is going to jail. It's sad to see. When you're out there, it's always a Black guy being arrested. The injustice is definitely there."

Of the current protests following the death of George Floyd, Goood said, "It's the only way to make an impact and a change."

"The police need to be reformed and it needs to start at the academy," he pointed out. "It starts with the education. My dad was a great cop and I'm a student of that. So, luckily for me, I was a good cop. But, at the academy, it's like any school. It's 50 men and women in a class and you can tell which ones are going to be good and which are going to bad. You're spending time with them every single day."

He also elaborated on specific ways the police academy can improve. "I wish there was a better way to speak to your supervisors and voice concerns—to say this man or this woman said or did something that was concerning to me. I saw something weird that I don't feel comfortable with," he explained. "I had that experience where I tried to say I thought someone really should not be a cop. But, a year later, he gets out and tackles an old Black lady and breaks her hip. So, I think it starts there. There's no weeding out process. The process of being hired is too simple, it's really too simple. And there's not much you can do once a cop has a gun and badge except file a civil complaint. I feel like the major issues truly stem from the academy."