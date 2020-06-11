Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson wants to put an end to her marriage.

E! News can confirm The Voice coach has filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the American Idol winner quietly filed in Los Angeles last week.

The couple, who has two children together, have been married since 2013. Brandon also has two children from a previous marriage.

Many fans know their love story began at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006 when Kelly was rehearsing with Rascal Flatts. Lo and behold, Brandon served as the group's tour manager at the time. The relationship, however, didn't take off until a meeting six years later. Within 10 months of dating, Brandon proposed with Kelly announcing her engagement news in December 2012.

"I'M ENGAGED!!!! I wanted y'all to know!!" she wrote. "Happiest night of my life last night! I am so lucky and am with the greatest man ever."