Megan Rapinoe Urges Fans to “Use Your Voice” In Inspiring Message

Megan Rapinoe has an inspiring message.

During her virtual visit to The Late Show, the soccer pro opened up about the recent surge in activism across the nation in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"Honestly, I'm really encouraged by it—I mean, and in the same breath, it's devastating that we have to get to this point," she told host Stephen Colbert. "But I think people are really getting it. They're like, ‘Got it. We can't say all lives matter anymore because the all lives house isn't on fire right now; it's just the black lives right now.'"

Rapinoe continued, "I feel like people have been sort of, whether consciously or unconsciously, consuming information over these last three, four, five years and you know, I think couple this with the disaster that was coronavirus, and continues to be coronavirus, in this country, I think the people are starting to realize they have a lot more power than they've been told."