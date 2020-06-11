The Latest Crop of Canceled TV Shows Includes Live PD and Harlots

  By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jun. 11, 2020 8:30 AM

The world of television production is still on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't stopped networks and streamers from making decisions about the fates of shows.

On Hulu, the streamer said goodbye to the Abigail Spencer-fronted Reprisal, a drama about a woman who was left for dead and stars a vengeful campaign, and Harlots, a period drama starring Jessica Brown Findlay. Meanwhile, after weeks of protests around the world sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody, Paramount Network canceled the long-running reality series Cops and A&E said goodbye to Live PD, another reality series following law enforcement.

NBC also canceled two freshman series, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector and musical comedy Perfect Harmony. Anna Camp, who starred in Perfect Harmony with Bradley Whitford, took to Instagram to say goodbye to the series.

"Well, NBC has cancelled @nbcperfectharmony and my heart really hurts. We had an incredible female showrunner, an incredibly talented and diverse cast, and an incredibly talented and diverse writers room. I've never loved every cast member more and never gotten along so well with everyone on a production," Camp wrote. "We wanted to show that you can bring people of different backgrounds together through the joy of music and we did. So sad to see it go. But I'll never forget one second of the most joy I've had onset. I'll miss seeing the folks of Conley Fork and I'll miss Ginny so so much."

Live PD

A&E

Canceled: Live PD (A&E)

This reality series hosted by Dan Abrams was canceled after weeks of protests around the world in the wake of George Floyd's death while in police custody.

COPS, COPS logo

Paramount Network

Canceled: Cops (Paramount Network)

The long-running reality show following police officers on the job has been canceled by Paramount Network.

Reprisal

Hulu

Canceled: Reprisal (Hulu)

Just one season for the drama starring Abigail Spencer on Hulu.

Harlots

Hulu

Canceled: Harlots (Hulu)

Say goodbye to Harlots, it won't return for a fourth season.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector

NBC

Canceled: Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (Canceled)

The hunt is over for this NBC drama.

Anna Camp, Perfect Harmony

NBC

Canceled: Perfect Harmony (NBC)

Anna Camp and Bradley Whitford's musical comedy has had it swan song after just one season.

Prodigal Son

Fox

Renewed: Prodigal Son (Fox)

Fox signed up for a second season of its serial killer drama. 

Single Parents

ABC

Canceled: Single Parents (ABC)

There won't be a third season for this comedy starring Taran Killam and Leighton Meester.

Shark Tank

ABC

Renewed: Shark Tank (ABC)

Dust off your surefire ideas and get that pitch ready.

A Million Little Things

ABC

Renewed: A Million Little Things (ABC)

The drama continues for this ABC series.

The Conners

ABC

Renewed: The Conners (ABC)

One of America's favorite families is back for more comedy.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, Catherine O'Hara

ABC

Renewed: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC)

The game show isn't going anywhere.

Dancing With the Stars, Hannah Brown

ABC

Renewed: Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

More celebrities will go on the quest for the mirror ball trophy.

Stumptown

ABC

Renewed: Stumptown (ABC)

Cobie Smulders remains on the case for season two of this detective drama.

Mixed-Ish

ABC

Renewed: mixed-ish (ABC)

The spinoff prequel series to black-ish is alive and well at ABC.

black-ish

ABC

Renewed: black-ish (ABC)

The Johnsons aren't leaving you any time soon.

Bless This Mess

ABC

Canceled: Bless This Mess (ABC)

After two seasons, ABC has pulled the plug on this comedy starring Lake Bell, Dax Shepard and Lennon Parham.

Emergence

ABC

Canceled: Emergence (ABC)

The mystery will remain unsolved here.

Schooled

ABC

Canceled: Schooled (ABC)

Class is out for this ABC comedy.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Renewed: The Bachelor (ABC)

Duh.

Katy Mixon, American Housewife

ABC

Renewed: American Housewife (ABC)

Another season for Katy Mixon's comedy on ABC.

The Rookie

ABC

Renewed: The Rookie (ABC)

Nathan Fillion will patrol the streets some more for ABC.

The Goldbergs

ABC

Renewed: The Goldbergs (ABC)

The Goldberg family will be back for an eighth season.

Outmatched

Fox

Canceled: Outmatched (Fox)

Just one season for this comedy starring Jason Biggs.

American Idol

ABC

Renewed: American Idol (ABC)

American Idol will return for a fourth season on ABC.

The Good Fight

CBS

Renewed: The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Christine Baranski and her fabulous brooches will return for a fifth season of The Good Fight after the fourth was cut short due to the coronavirus.

Good Girls

NBC

Renewed: Good Girls (NBC)

NBC's Sunday night criminals are getting a fourth season.

Tommy, Edie Falco

CBS

Canceled: Tommy (CBS)

Edie Falco's cop drama won't be back.

Broke, CBS, Pauley Perrette

CBS

Canceled: Broke (CBS)

Pauley Perrette's return to CBS was short-lived.

Man With a Plan, Matt LeBlanc

CBS

Canceled: Man With a Plan (CBS)

Did you know Matt LeBlanc was on a CBS comedy?

Carol's Second Act

CBS

Canceled: Carol's Second Act (CBS)

Carol got a second act, but not a second season.

MacGyver

CBS

Renewed: MacGyver (CBS)

No need for a trick to get out of a sticky situation here, MacGyver scored a new season.

Magnum PI

CBS

Renewed: Magnum, PI (CBS)

Hawaii Five-0 might be over, but CBS is staying in the state with a new season of Magnum.

Evil

CBS

Renewed: Evil (CBS)

This drama from The Good Wife creators will be back to scare you.

All Rise

CBS

Renewed: All Rise (CBS)

Fresh off doing a remotely shot season one finale, CBS renewed this legal drama for a second season.

The Unicorn, New Fall Shows, 2019

CBS

Renewed: The Unicorn (CBS)

It's a second season for this Walton Goggins comedy.

SEAL Team

CBS

Renewed: SEAL Team (CBS)

The drama starring David Boreanaz has scored a new season.

SWAT, S.W.A.T., Shemar Moore

CBS

Renewed: S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Shemar Moore will keep the streets safe for another season.

Bob Hearts Abishola

CBS

Renewed: Bob Hearts Abishola

Chuck Lorre's comedy is sticking around for a second season.

The Neighborhood

CBS

Renewed: The Neighborhood (CBS)

The comedy starring Cedric the Entertainment and Max Greenfield is returning.

Allison Janney, MOM

CBS

Renewed: Mom (CBS)

Allison Janney and Anna Faris will return for more laughs.

Bull

CBS

Renewed: Bull (CBS)

Bull remains on the case.

Blue Bloods

CBS

Renewed: Blue Bloods (CBS)

Tom Selleck and his 'stache will continue to keep the streets of New York City safe.

Young Sheldon

CBS

Renewed: Young Sheldon (CBS)

The story of young Sheldon Cooper continues.

FBI

CBS

Renewed: FBI (CBS)

The procedurals remain powerful players on CBS.

FBI: Most Wanted, Kellan Lutz

CBS

Renewed: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

Dick Wolf's second FBI series will return.

NCIS: New Orleans

CBS

Renewed: NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

All three NCIS shows will be back on CBS.

NCIS: LA

CBS

Renewed: NCIS: LA (CBS)

As long as there's CBS, there will be an NCIS on the air.

Photos

