by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jun. 11, 2020 8:30 AM
The world of television production is still on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't stopped networks and streamers from making decisions about the fates of shows.
On Hulu, the streamer said goodbye to the Abigail Spencer-fronted Reprisal, a drama about a woman who was left for dead and stars a vengeful campaign, and Harlots, a period drama starring Jessica Brown Findlay. Meanwhile, after weeks of protests around the world sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody, Paramount Network canceled the long-running reality series Cops and A&E said goodbye to Live PD, another reality series following law enforcement.
NBC also canceled two freshman series, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector and musical comedy Perfect Harmony. Anna Camp, who starred in Perfect Harmony with Bradley Whitford, took to Instagram to say goodbye to the series.
"Well, NBC has cancelled @nbcperfectharmony and my heart really hurts. We had an incredible female showrunner, an incredibly talented and diverse cast, and an incredibly talented and diverse writers room. I've never loved every cast member more and never gotten along so well with everyone on a production," Camp wrote. "We wanted to show that you can bring people of different backgrounds together through the joy of music and we did. So sad to see it go. But I'll never forget one second of the most joy I've had onset. I'll miss seeing the folks of Conley Fork and I'll miss Ginny so so much."
A&E
This reality series hosted by Dan Abrams was canceled after weeks of protests around the world in the wake of George Floyd's death while in police custody.
Paramount Network
The long-running reality show following police officers on the job has been canceled by Paramount Network.
Hulu
Just one season for the drama starring Abigail Spencer on Hulu.
Hulu
Say goodbye to Harlots, it won't return for a fourth season.
NBC
The hunt is over for this NBC drama.
NBC
Anna Camp and Bradley Whitford's musical comedy has had it swan song after just one season.
Fox
Fox signed up for a second season of its serial killer drama.
ABC
There won't be a third season for this comedy starring Taran Killam and Leighton Meester.
ABC
Dust off your surefire ideas and get that pitch ready.
ABC
The drama continues for this ABC series.
ABC
One of America's favorite families is back for more comedy.
ABC
The game show isn't going anywhere.
ABC
More celebrities will go on the quest for the mirror ball trophy.
ABC
Cobie Smulders remains on the case for season two of this detective drama.
ABC
The spinoff prequel series to black-ish is alive and well at ABC.
ABC
The Johnsons aren't leaving you any time soon.
ABC
After two seasons, ABC has pulled the plug on this comedy starring Lake Bell, Dax Shepard and Lennon Parham.
ABC
The mystery will remain unsolved here.
ABC
Class is out for this ABC comedy.
ABC
Duh.
ABC
Another season for Katy Mixon's comedy on ABC.
ABC
Nathan Fillion will patrol the streets some more for ABC.
ABC
The Goldberg family will be back for an eighth season.
Fox
Just one season for this comedy starring Jason Biggs.
ABC
American Idol will return for a fourth season on ABC.
CBS
Christine Baranski and her fabulous brooches will return for a fifth season of The Good Fight after the fourth was cut short due to the coronavirus.
NBC
NBC's Sunday night criminals are getting a fourth season.
CBS
Edie Falco's cop drama won't be back.
CBS
Pauley Perrette's return to CBS was short-lived.
CBS
Did you know Matt LeBlanc was on a CBS comedy?
CBS
Carol got a second act, but not a second season.
CBS
No need for a trick to get out of a sticky situation here, MacGyver scored a new season.
CBS
Hawaii Five-0 might be over, but CBS is staying in the state with a new season of Magnum.
CBS
This drama from The Good Wife creators will be back to scare you.
CBS
Fresh off doing a remotely shot season one finale, CBS renewed this legal drama for a second season.
CBS
It's a second season for this Walton Goggins comedy.
CBS
The drama starring David Boreanaz has scored a new season.
CBS
Shemar Moore will keep the streets safe for another season.
CBS
Chuck Lorre's comedy is sticking around for a second season.
CBS
The comedy starring Cedric the Entertainment and Max Greenfield is returning.
CBS
Allison Janney and Anna Faris will return for more laughs.
CBS
Bull remains on the case.
CBS
Tom Selleck and his 'stache will continue to keep the streets of New York City safe.
CBS
The story of young Sheldon Cooper continues.
CBS
The procedurals remain powerful players on CBS.
CBS
Dick Wolf's second FBI series will return.
CBS
All three NCIS shows will be back on CBS.
CBS
As long as there's CBS, there will be an NCIS on the air.
